Germany warned of worsening energy crisis

The energy crisis in Europe could be further exacerbated by the conclusion of a gas deal between China and the United States. This was warned on the air of the German television channel N-TV. They recalled that European gas storage facilities are not full enough.

The channel stressed that now Washington and Beijing are already at the final stage of negotiations. They relate to a large supply of liquefied natural gas. The deal is likely to be concluded before the end of this year.

In this regard, Europe could expect help from Russia, which is able to increase supplies through its pipelines. At the same time, the authors of the material argue that the Russian Federation needs to fill its own storage facilities, and therefore Moscow’s export opportunities are limited. In addition, gas production is probably already at its maximum level.

In recent months, a gas crisis has hit Europe. So, the cost of “blue fuel” on October 6 reached a historical maximum, when 1 thousand cubic meters cost $ 1900.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that the energy crisis that happened this fall in Europe could repeat itself again in the future. Currently, underground gas storage facilities in Europe lack 25 billion cubic meters of gas, and something needs to be done about this, the official is convinced.