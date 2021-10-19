https://ria.ru/20211019/golikova-1755203482.html

Golikova proposed to introduce a non-working week

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to appeal to Vladimir Putin with an initiative to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7.

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to appeal to Vladimir Putin with an initiative to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7. a month for remote work. Regions were advised to independently decide on how to send non-working and unvaccinated pensioners to self-isolation. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, employers need to provide employees with two days off for vaccination. Golikova noted that the level of immunity from coronavirus in the country is just over 45 %. At the same time, even during his address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin instructed to reach 80% by the fall of this year, taking into account those who had been ill. In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister suggested considering the possibility of centralized procurement of certain expensive drugs for hospitals. "Because we see that on Today, a number of regions do not buy expensive medicines, saving on appropriate therapy, unfortunately, not providing medical assistance to citizens in a timely manner, "Golikova explained. It is important to ensure control over compliance with all the prescriptions, she stressed. on non-working days and other measures and will present them to the president tomorrow. On the eve in St. Petersburg it was already recommended to transfer workers to a remote mode of work from 1 to 3 November. Thus, after three days of removal, employees will go for a long weekend from November 4 to 7. Today, Russia has updated the maximum mortality rate from coronavirus – 1,015 deaths have been confirmed per day. Prior to this, the anti-record was fixed on October 16 – 1002. In total, 225 325 people died in the country during the pandemic, more than eight million people were infected with SARS-CoV-2. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the rejection of preventive immunization. This was also pointed out in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

