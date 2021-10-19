https://ria.ru/20211019/golikova-1755203482.html
Golikova proposed to introduce a non-working week
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to appeal to Vladimir Putin with an initiative to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
https://ria.ru/20211019/koronavirus-1755196916.html
Golikova proposed to introduce a non-working week
“At the same time, for regions with a difficult epidemiological situation, provide for the possibility of introducing non-working days from this Saturday, October 23, 2021,” she said at a meeting of the government’s coordinating council on combating coronavirus.
After the November weekend, the regions should “carefully reopen” industries after non-working days, Golikova added.
She also suggested that employers transfer unvaccinated employees over 60 for a month to remote work.
The regions were advised to independently decide on how to send unemployed and unvaccinated pensioners to self-isolation.
The bulk of COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated, Murashko said
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, employers need to provide employees with two days off for vaccination.
Golikova noted that the level of immunity from coronavirus in the country is just over 45%. At the same time, even during his address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin gave instructions to reach 80% by the fall of this year, taking into account those who had been ill.
“The situation with the spread of the new coronavirus infection continues to deteriorate, and this, of course, we see it with you every day, is reflected in the mortality rate of the population,” she said.
In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister suggested considering the possibility of centralized procurement of certain expensive medicines for hospitals.
“Because we see that today a number of regions do not buy expensive drugs, saving on appropriate therapy, unfortunately, not providing timely medical assistance to citizens,” Golikova explained.
It is important to monitor compliance with all regulations, she stressed.
Golikova said that she would summarize her proposals for days off and other measures and would present them to the president tomorrow.
On the eve in St. Petersburg, it was already recommended to transfer workers to a remote mode of work from 1 to 3 November. Thus, after three days of removal, employees will go on a long weekend from November 4th to 7th.
Today, Russia has updated the maximum mortality rate from coronavirus – 1,015 deaths have been confirmed per day. Prior to this, the anti-record was recorded on October 16 – 1002. In total, 225 325 people died in the country during the pandemic, more than eight million people were infected with SARS-CoV-2.