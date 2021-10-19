Good news from the other side of the world – Newspaper Kommersant No. 12 (6974) from 01/26/2021

On the streaming service Amazon Prime, Paul Greengrass’s leisurely Western News from All Around the World was released, in which Tom Hanks again played the role of the “All American Dad”. Its pacifying effect made Julia Shagelman regret that there is no figure in the national cinema who is capable of comforting and uniting in the same way.

Texas, 1870. Five years after the end of the Civil War, these places cannot be called peaceful. Old feuds are still not forgotten – the locals at best treat the soldiers from the North who patrol the cities and roads with silent contempt – new ones have been added to them: settlers kill Indians, Indians kill settlers, no one expects or asks for mercy. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a veteran of the defeated Confederate army who now works as a living newspaper, travels from city to city in this tough, unmerciful land. For a modest payment of ten cents, he reads news to residents from local and federal newspapers, which will not get here any other way (and, probably, not everyone knows how to read). He helps to distract from everyday hardships, talking about some local curiosities, or reports news that can change the whole structure of local life, like the opening of a new railway.

On the way from one city to another, Kidd meets a devastated baggage train, the corpse of a hanged black man and a living girl of about ten (Helen Zengel) – a blue-eyed blonde, while dressed in an Indian costume, does not understand English and speaks only the Kiowa language. According to documents that, oddly enough, she still has, her name is Johanna Leonberger, and she was born into a family of German settlers. But six years ago – forever for a child – the Indians who killed her parents took the girl and raised her as their own. The adoptive family was also killed, and Captain Kidd undertakes to take the twice orphaned child to her only relatives, uncle and aunt, who live somewhere thousands of miles or several weeks’ journey through forests, mountains, prairies, Indian territories and towns, sometimes more reminiscent of gangster parking.

When someone asks him why he is doing this, the answer, in fact, is not required. After all, this is the hero of Tom Hanks, who embodies dignity, integrity of nature, honesty and decency. Perhaps only this actor in the current political climate of the United States in general and Hollywood in particular can play the former Confederate, who arouses immediate and unconditional sympathy. His soft, fatherly voice soothes, his very presence in the frame inspires confidence that the world has not yet completely gone crazy and some correct landmarks remain in it. There is no doubt that Captain Kidd is indeed capable of extinguishing the conflict when listeners begin to protest the constitutional amendments that Texas must sign in order to enter the Union of States, and another time by the sheer force of words to force people to rise up against the self-proclaimed “king.” , doing lawlessness in the area he captured.

The film, based on the novel of the same name by Paulette Giles (written by the director himself and Luke Davis, Oscar nominee for the script for The Lion of 2016), is filmed in the classic Western tradition. Greengrass even abandoned his beloved trembling hand-held camera here and entrusted the operator Dariusz Wolski with the majestic footage of the endless plains and immense skies, which, according to Indian beliefs, form a single circle of life. In this, Kidd argues with Johanna, in accordance with the Western system of views, asserting that life is a straight line from the past to the future, on which one cannot stop or look back.

The plot and style of the picture bring to mind the great predecessor films, for example, The Seekers (1956) and True Courage (1969) with John Wayne – some of the most famous shots of the first in News from All Over the World are even quoted. Here, as expected, there will be a chase and a couple of shootings, but the main thing is the story of how the connection between a tired elderly man and a girl is born and strengthened, who managed to see more death and suffering in her short life than any other adult. Of course, Greengrass is not close to the conservative agenda, which Wayne broadcast as unequivocally as Hanks – the idea of ​​universal reconciliation based on common human values. Something, however, remains unchanged, like the Western genre itself, which has been reworking and simultaneously shaping American history, culture, and mythology for over a hundred and twenty years. This is the belief that the wounds of the past – a century ago or very fresh – can heal, and the longest journey, be it in a circle or in a line, will eventually lead you home.