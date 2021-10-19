Gorilla killed in zoo was compared to victims of capitalism

https://ria.ru/20211019/gorilla-1755134217.html

A two-meter-high bronze statue of the gorilla Harambe, killed by zoo employees five years ago, was installed on Wall Street in New York

NEW YORK, October 19 – RIA Novosti. A two-meter-high bronze statue of the Harambe gorilla, killed by zoo staff five years ago, was installed on Wall Street in New York, according to the NBC New York television channel. , while the common man is left behind. ” According to the TV channel, 10 thousand bananas were laid out around the statue of the bull, which will then be donated to local food funds.In May 2016, a child fell into an enclosure with gorillas in a zoo in the American city of Cincinnati, then zoo workers were forced to shoot a male named Harambe, who grabbed boy. The story received a wide public response and gave rise to discussions about the justification of such a measure.

