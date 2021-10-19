Gulagu.net named the name of the person who submitted the torture video

The founder of the Gulagu.net project, Vladimir Osechkin, gave the name of the informant who had previously handed over to human rights defenders the FSIN archive with records of torture over prisoners. This is Sergei Savelyev. He is now in France awaiting political asylum.

According to BBC correspondents, Savelyev was released from a deportation center in Paris on Monday evening, and now he can officially apply to the country’s authorities for asylum.

According to Vladimir Osechkin, before Savelyev’s arrival in France, he could not give his last name, fearing persecution by the Russian special services. Osechkin added that Savelyev had taken abroad more than two terabytes of data from the Federal Penitentiary Service, and “international investigative journalists” had already received access to the files.

Earlier, Osechkin wrote in his telegram channel that the person who transmitted the recordings was “a young Belarusian who went through torture himself,” , the video from which became the basis for the initiation of criminal cases.

The human rights activist said that Savelyev was detained in 2013 in Krasnodar. He received in the package music speakers, which contained about 6 kilograms of synthetic drugs. According to Osechkin, Savelyev did not open the package. After the arrest, the suspect was kept in the Krasnodar pre-trial detention center for two months, where he was beaten, demanding to confess to drug trafficking. Sergei Savelyev was serving time in a prison hospital, where he worked as a programmer, so he was able to get access to the records of official video recorders. Having received the FSIN archive, after his release, he went abroad.

According to Vladimir Osechkin, a number of convicts give confessions about how other prisoners were tortured in Russian FSIN institutions. We are also talking about the murders of convicts who were hiding under the guise of suicides or accidents.

In October, Sergei Savelyev handed over to Vladimir Osechkin the first parts of the FSIN archive, where torture, beatings and acts of rape against prisoners were recorded. Several videos were published by the media. Osechkin stated that the special services used these files as incriminating evidence in order to blackmail the prisoners and obtain the necessary testimony. In particular, they talked about the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov, Irkutsk and Belgorod regions.

Part of the archive was sent by human rights defenders to the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture. In addition, Osechkin plans to transfer evidence of the abuse of Russian prisoners to the UN Committee against Torture.

After the publication of the archive, the Investigative Committee for the Saratov Region opened several criminal cases on the facts of the use of violence against convicts, and the head of the Saratov Federal Penitentiary Service, Aleksey Fedotov, resigned.