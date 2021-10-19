Gutseriev filed a lawsuit against the Council of the European Union in the EU court over sanctions :: Politics :: RBC

EU sanctions against Belarus, under which the Russian billionaire fell, were introduced in June. They were later joined by five more non-union countries, as well as the UK.

Mikhail Gutseriev

(Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC)



Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev (60th place in the Forbes rating) has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg demanding that the EU sanctions imposed against him in connection with the situation in Belarus be declared illegal. Information about the claim was published in the journal of the European Union.

There are three reasons in support of the claim.

The Council of the European Union made an obvious mistake in the assessment, considering the criteria for including Gutseriev on the sanctions list satisfactory.

The board violated the applicant’s fundamental rights, including the right to privacy, protection, property and freedom of business.

It is illegal to interpret the listing criteria as implying any form of support or benefit.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the Safmar group of Gutseriev.

On June 21, Mikhail Gutseriev came under EU sanctions against Belarus, imposed, among other things, in connection with the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, on which the former editor-in-chief of the opposition Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich was flying. The EU Council explained the imposition of sanctions against the Russian businessman by the fact that he is a longtime friend of Alexander Lukashenko and, thanks to this, has influence in the political elite of Belarus.