Halle Berry appeared at the event in an interesting outfit with a slit on the chest

She again emphasized her beautiful breasts with an outfit with a slit.

Actress Halle Berry, 55, attended Day 1 of the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. During the event, the actress also spoke with one of the reporters Malika Andrews.

For her outing, Holly opted for an eye-catching black ensemble, which consisted of a corset-style skin-tight top and palazzo pants with a high rise and arrows. On top, the actress wore a crop top with a neckline and long sleeves. In a combination of two tops on the chest, Holly got a cutout. The star gathered her hair into a high hairstyle, and she had delicate makeup on her face. Berry diluted her ensemble with decorations.

Halle Berry / Getty Images

It seems that spectacular cleavage lately is a feature of the actress. As a reminder, last month she came to the grand opening of the Film Academy Museum in a luxurious black dress from the Italian fashion house Etro, which adorned a very deep V-neckline.

Halle Berry / Associated Press

