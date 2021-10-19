Hollywood starts boycotting Johnny Depp and his films after libel case

Johnny Depp gave The Sunday Times an interview – the first after losing the libel case. The actor said that Hollywood is boycotting him.

According to the actor, major film companies began to endlessly postpone the release date of the biopic “The Great”, in which Depp played the main role.

Thus, Johnny Depp confirmed the words of the film’s director Andrew Levitas, who in July sent an open letter to MGM, stating that the studio and other companies “buried his film because of the reputation scandal around Johnny Depp.”

The premiere of “The Great” took place at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020, but the film was never released. According to the studio, this is due to coronavirus restrictions, and the tape is on the schedule for future releases. However, MGM never announced the date of the premiere.

“We studied the audience and promised that we would not speculate that the film would be respectful. I believe that we have fulfilled our end of the deal, but those who make the decision should not forget about their promises, – said Depp.

According to him, this biopic deserves to be watched regardless of the actor’s personal problems. The painting is dedicated to the photographer Eugene Smith and the environmental disaster on the seashore in the Japanese town of Minamata.

The actor added: “There are films that touch people. This applies to the “Great” and people who have experienced something similar. And why is Hollywood boycotting me? Am I really the only person, actor, who got into an unpleasant and confusing situation over the past few years? “

Johnny Depp’s litigation began after his divorce from Amber Heard. Their marriage lasted 15 months until the girl accused him of violence and filed for divorce in May 2016. As a result of the process, the actor had to pay her $ 7 million.

The Sun tabloid published an article in which it called Depp “the wife killer” and accused Heard of violence. The actor filed a libel lawsuit against the publication, but lost the case. The actress herself acted as a witness.

After the failure in court, Johnny Depp was asked to refuse the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of Fantastic Beasts.