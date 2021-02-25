Hot boys Jonah Hill, Shia LaBeouf and Adam Sandler are non-obvious fashion icons

How the “dolt” style made these actors role models

In post-pandemic reality, not only a model-looking girl who wears exclusively luxury brands can become a style icon, but also fashion freaks who do not hesitate to leave the house in clothes 10 sizes larger, flaunting torn T-shirts and shorts with prints in the spirit of skaters from the 1990s … Today we would like to talk about how the handsome men Jonah Hill, Shia LaBeouf and Adam Sandler dress and why their everyday looks are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for those who are tired of “sleek” bows.

Jonah Hill

American actor Jonah Hill admitted in 2018 that since adolescence he suffered from disapproving comments from others about his appearance and excess weight. Now Hill regularly goes in for sports, keeps a food diary, does not drink beer and keeps in excellent shape. His self-esteem improved and his style became relaxed, cocky and interesting.

Hill regularly appears in public in green adidas tracksuits, deep purple shorts, quirky Hawaiian shirts and acid-colored sneakers. If you feel like a rebellious teenage girl at heart, we recommend that you take the style of the star of the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” and at least buy yourself a nylon bucket hat for the summer.

Shia LaBeouf

For many years Shiou LaBeouf was considered just one of the early “shot” actors. Today LaBeouf is a well-known brawler, an artist and a fashion role model. Even if he appears on the red carpet in strict tuxedos, the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles most often gets into the lenses of the paparazzi in leggings and moccasins, in scarlet anoraks and frayed fabric sneakers, in vintage T-shirts and acid shorts.

Chailly’s style, which sometimes evokes associations with the homeless and the crazy on the streets, on closer inspection turns out to be the perfect option for Spring 2021. We are not encouraging you to ditch Hermès bags with gold hardware or Bottega Veneta mules in calfskin. But try to give a chance to the most “doltbay” boys’ wardrobe, which is more relevant than ever.

Adam Sandler

Comedian Adam Sandler is the dark horse of the fashion world. We all know family comedies with his participation, which you can watch when you want to disconnect from “everyday life”, but what about his style? In everyday life, Sandler chooses sports things of simply huge sizes. This is his calling card. Olympics and wide-leg shorts, complemented by cropped uggs, colorful T-shirts in the style of rappers from the 1990s, crazy Hawaiians – Sandler looks like the Moon Dog from the movie “Beach Bum” and the American father of a large family who buys products from Costco at the same time …

If earlier the images of Adam Sandler caused a smile, today they make you think. Is it practical, is it convenient? Yes and yes! In modern fashion, these are two main indicators. When you feel like dressing up like an actor, you can pull off your boyfriend’s shorts, buy an oversized long sleeve top with a vintage print or tie-dye, and complement the bow with gold chains, a sports cap, and tall Jordans.