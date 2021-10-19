how the alliance reacted to Russia’s retaliatory sanctions

Minus ten people in the Russian mission to NATO, eight revoked accreditations from diplomats and the reduction of two vacancies. For the alliance, which constantly declares its readiness for dialogue with Russia, the behavior is, to put it mildly, contradictory, if not strange. The reciprocal decision was considered in Moscow for almost two weeks. They saw no other way out but to suspend the work of the Russian permanent mission.

Sergey Lavrov stressed: Moscow no longer sees the need to pretend that some changes in relations with NATO are possible in the foreseeable future: “In response to NATO’s actions, we suspend the work of our permanent mission to NATO, including the work of the chief military representative, , from November 1 or it will take a few more days. Secondly, we suspend the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, the accreditation of its employees is revoked from November 1. Thirdly, the activities of the NATO information office in Moscow, which was established at the embassy, ​​are terminated Kingdom of Belgium. If NATO members have urgent matters, they can turn to our ambassador to Belgium on these issues. “

NATO said it regretted Moscow’s decision. And they hastened to justify themselves that, they say, the alliance’s policy towards Russia is consistent, and downsizing is such a method of containment. The words of the NATO spokesman were almost literally repeated in the American State Department.

“NATO’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. The Alliance has strengthened its deterrence and defenses in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while leaving the door open for constructive dialogue,” said Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department.

In Europe, this development of events was perceived with caution. They almost froze in anticipation of a new Cold War. The head of the German Foreign Ministry made it clear in his speech: NATO’s relations with Russia no longer breathe cold, but frankly.

“The situation was not easy anyway, but now everything is getting even more difficult. In previous years, Germany has repeatedly insisted on dialogue with Russia within NATO. We have often convened the NATO-Russia Council to show that we are ready for dialogue. Moscow, will prolong the difficult situation, this frosty period in which we have been for some time. I believe that NATO, where security and military issues are at stake, is no good. This will further exacerbate tensions in relations. ” – said Heiko Maas, German Foreign Minister.

Former NATO representatives, however, note that the suspension of the work of the Russian mission in the current conditions does not matter much. North American experts are also convinced that the break in relations will not have significant consequences, but this is an important symbolic step. In their opinion, Moscow no longer sees any advantages from relations with the alliance.