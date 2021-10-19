Identified daily habits that can lead to cancer

One of the most common questions people ask about cancer is “How can I prevent it?” The American Cancer Society estimates that at least 42% of cancers are preventable. How? By modifying certain lifestyle factors that are within a person’s control: diet, body weight, physical activity, smoking, and alcohol consumption. But these are not the only elements of the daily routine that can increase the risk of cancer. Eat This! Not That! Collected five habits that can lead to cancer.

1 lack of sleep

A growing body of research shows that poor quality sleep can increase the risk of serious diseases, including cancer and heart disease. “Lack of sleep can indirectly increase the risk of cancer,” the US National Sleep Foundation said in a statement. “Lack of sleep is closely related to obesity, which is an established risk factor for many types of cancer. Lack of sleep is linked to problems with the immune system, such as persistent inflammation, which is believed to increase the risk of cancer. ” For optimal health, experts recommend that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

2. Chronic loneliness

Research has shown that loneliness triggers the body’s inflammatory response to stress. Over time, this can increase the risk of cancer. According to a study published in the journal Antioxidants and Redox Signaling, prolonged inflammation caused by loneliness “may represent a key mechanism in the development of chronic diseases associated with loneliness, such as atherosclerosis, cancer and neurodegeneration.” Last spring, Finnish researchers reported that middle-aged men who reported loneliness were more likely to be diagnosed with cancer and had a worse prognosis for recovery than married people.

3 excessive alcohol consumption

It seems to be everywhere you look: overeating is normalized by wine tasting stations in supermarkets, drunken party jokes and the emergence of “hard seltzer”. But alcohol did not become healthier. In fact, alcohol consumption increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including cancers of the mouth, throat, breast, colon, and esophagus, according to the American Cancer Society. A study published in the Lancet Oncology found that last year, 4% of these seven cancers diagnosed worldwide – 741,300 cases – could be attributed to alcohol use. Drink in moderation – no more than two servings a day for men and one for women.

4. take these supplements

Previously, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) formally recommended not taking vitamin E or beta-carotene supplements, stating that they may increase the risk of cancer or adverse heart disease outcomes. “Data shows that taking vitamin E is not helpful and that beta-carotene can be harmful because it increases the risk of lung cancer in people who are already at risk, such as smokers, and also increases the risk of dying from heart disease. or stroke, ”said task force member John Wong, MD, of Tufts Medical Center.

5. Spending time watching TV

Leisure on the couch affects more than just weight and heart health. A 2019 study found that people who spend more than two hours a day sitting and watching TV have a 70% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer at a young age. “An active lifestyle can help improve hormone levels and your immune system,” says the American Cancer Society, which recommends that all adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate activity (or 75 minutes of increased activity) weekly.