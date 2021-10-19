In a St. Petersburg hospital, a pensioner attacked a doctor with a knife :: Society :: RBC

Photo: RF IC



In St. Petersburg, a 72-year-old pensioner stabbed a doctor in the chest at hospital No. 2, the victim is now in intensive care. The Investigative Committee (IC) for St. Petersburg opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 30, part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code (attempted murder), according to the official website of the department. The maximum punishment under this article provides for up to 15 years in prison. However, according to Art. 66 of the Criminal Code (imposition of punishment for an unfinished crime), the term of punishment for preparation for a crime and attempted crime may not exceed three-quarters of the maximum term of the most severe type of punishment, in this case, murder.

“Our doctor is in intensive care, immediately after receiving injuries he was admitted to the intensive care unit, he lost a lot of blood, now he is on extended mechanical ventilation, he is being replenished with blood reserves from the body, and symptomatic psychotherapy is being carried out,” the press service of the City Multidisciplinary Hospital told RBC No. 2.

In the Urals, data on death in a hospital due to lack of assistance will be checked



The press service also added that the pensioner who attacked the doctor is a “coronavirus patient.” He is now in a separate ward under the supervision of law enforcement officers.

According to Fontanka, at night the patient began to show aggression in the ward. After that, the doctor on duty was summoned to him, who took the patient out into the corridor. The man later stabbed the doctor with a knife.