In Moscow, a home regime was introduced for unvaccinated elderly people and remote work for 30% of company employees

– From October 25 to February 25, 2022 for Muscovites over 60 years old and people with chronic diseases, a “home regime” is introduced. Those who have had a coronavirus in the past six months or who have been vaccinated are exempted from it;

– From October 25 to February 25, Moscow employers are required to transfer at least 30% of employees and all employees over 60 to remote work. The exception is employees whose presence is critical, vaccinated and ill, doctors, workers of defense enterprises;

– The requirement for compulsory vaccination of service workers is increasing. Until January 1, 2022, at least 80% of the total number of employees must be vaccinated (previously the requirement was 60%).

Sobyanin noted that in September Moscow entered “a new period of growth in the incidence of COVID-19.” According to him, the authorities expected that at the beginning of autumn the pensioners, returning from their summer cottages, “would choose the time to get vaccinated,” but this did not happen.

Of the three million Muscovites over 60, 1.14 million have been vaccinated. Sobyanin said that today 60% of patients in Moscow hospitals are elderly Muscovites, almost 80% of patients on mechanical ventilation are elderly people. Among the deaths from covid, the proportion of the elderly is 86%.

“My dear grandparents. I am well aware of how tedious and uncomfortable the current restrictions are. But there is simply no other way to save you from a serious illness. Please get vaccinated. Thus, you will protect your health and will be able to maintain your usual way of life, ”concluded the mayor of the capital.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova appealed to President Vladimir Putin with a proposal to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7. For some regions where the situation with the coronavirus is more difficult, it is proposed to announce non-working days for the period from October 23. Her proposal was supported by Prime Minister Mikhail Mushistin.

Preview photo: Agency “Moscow”