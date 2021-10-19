In Moscow, a large IT company is checking the FSB. The organization’s work is paralyzed





FSB officers came to the company “Budget and Financial Technologies”, which provides IT solutions for the public sector and business. Law enforcement agencies asked all employees to go out into the corridor without personal belongings, turned off the Internet and went to the server room. Then a survey of company representatives began on the topic of what servers it uses and where their data center is located. Then the FSB officers dismissed the staff home, suggesting that only the top management stay.

FSB raided the IT company

As it became known to CNews, on October 19, 2021, the Federal Security Service (FSB) came to the Moscow office of the Budget and Financial Technologies (BFT) company, which develops IT products for the public sector and business. The editorial office was told about this by a source familiar with the work of the company.

According to him, about 15 people, posing as FSB officers, walked through all the premises of the organization, informing the workers that they must leave their workplaces and go out into the corridor, leaving their personal belongings on the ground. Then the security forces proceeded to the server room and turned off the Internet.

CEO of the company Alexandra Monosova at that moment in the office was not. In a conversation with his deputies, representatives of the FSB were interested in detailed information about the organization’s servers and information on them. In addition, the security officials asked the top management about the location of the company’s data center.

At the time of publication of the material, representatives of the BFT could not comment on the visit of the FSB to CNews.

Some details

The editorial source reports that the BFT employees were kept in the corridor for an hour and a half and only then were they allowed to sit at their workplaces. “At the same time, it was impossible to touch the computers, they said to put their personal phones on the bedside tables and not touch them,” the source says.

FSB officers burst into Russian IT company

According to him, FSB officers began to enter each department and conduct “interrogation” there. “They asked their full name, contacts, what the person was doing,” he explains. At the same time, as the source emphasizes, the conversation was conducted mostly with developers, as well as with employees of the financial department and the IT department. The administrative department and the recruiting department were released immediately.

After the conversation, all employees, except for the deputy general directors of the BFT, were told to go home.

At the moment, the employees of the Moscow office of the BFT do not have any explanations of the situation from the management and instructions as to whether they need to go to work tomorrow. The office is now closed for visits.

What technologies will help developers digitalize Moscow Innovation and startups

The IT staff of the BFT Moscow office is not able to perform their work duties remotely. You cannot connect to company systems remotely.

What does the BFT do

According to the company’s official website, BFT has 24 offices throughout Russia. More than 30 million users use the company’s products. The BFT participates in the work of the working groups of the Ministry of Finance on the improvement of state control, on the development of the “Budget for Citizens” project, as well as on improving the availability of the quality of public services. In addition, the BFT is a member of the expert group under the Coordination Commission for the creation and development of the state integrated information system for public finance management “Electronic Budget”. In particular, the company participates in the work of the expert council on software under the Ministry of Digital Science.

The company’s services include public finance management, the Digital Region technology platform, procurement management, data storage and processing, etc.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, LLC Budget and Financial Technologies was registered on November 6, 2007 in Belgorod. The company, according to the database, has 597 employees. The general director of the company is Alexander Monosov, the only founder is BFT-holding LLC. The latter, in turn, belongs to Astrey Soft LLC (50% of shares), GS-invest JSC (31%), associated with Sergey Matsotsky, and LLC “Budget Process” (19%).

According to the Kontur.Focus database, BFT’s revenue in 2020 amounted to RUB 2.5 billion, which is 69% higher than in the same period in 2019. The company’s net profit reached RUB 303.1 million. The database also contains information and more than 2.7 thousand government contracts totaling 17.1 billion rubles.