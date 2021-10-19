In November, St. Petersburg will introduce a QR-code system for visiting public places | News | News

The administration of St. Petersburg announced new measures of antiquated restrictions, which will take effect from November. The corresponding decree was signed on October 18 by the governor of the city Alexander Beglov.

“From November 1, access of visitors (except for children and adolescents under 18) to congress and exhibition, sports and physical events of more than 40 people is possible if there is either a QR code about the full course of vaccination, or a QR code about a past illness, or certificates on the availability of a medical exemption from vaccination “, – says the order of the leadership of St. Petersburg.

From November 15, QR codes will need to be presented in swimming pools, fitness centers and organizations that provide services in the field of physical education and sports, in theaters, circuses, concert halls, cinemas, in museums, at exhibitions and at the marriage registration ceremony.

From December 1, visitors of public catering establishments, retail outlets, when staying in rest homes, will be obliged to present QR codes.

In addition, by the decree of the governor, it was recommended to transfer employees over 60 to a remote mode, reduce the number of participants in public events and stop group trips with children and adolescents to theaters, circuses, cinemas, museums, etc.

Also, control over compliance with antiviral measures, personal protective equipment, disinfection and sanitation in premises is being strengthened.

Earlier on October 18, Governor Beglov allowed a possible increase in restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the event of a worsening epidemiological situation in the city.

The Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of the Northwestern Federal District stated that the introduction of QR codes on coronavirus vaccination for visiting catering establishments in St. Petersburg will require additional costs and generally affect the loss of business turnover. According to the president of the organization, Leonid Garbar, the QR code is more than a lockdown, but he considers it unnecessary to hit the business for the sake of stimulating vaccination.