in Russia, the daily maximum of deaths from COVID-19 has been updated – RT in Russian

In Russia, over the past day, 33,740 new cases of coronavirus were recorded. Over the past 24 hours, 23,426 people have fully recovered, the number of deaths amounted to 1,015 – this is the maximum value since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, in Moscow, they talked about the timing of the drawings of ten apartments among the residents of the capital vaccinated against COVID-19. At the same time, measures to combat the spread of coronavirus are being tightened in St. Petersburg from November 1, while in Crimea mandatory vaccination is introduced for workers in a number of industries.

In Russia, on the last day, 33,740 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected, while in 7.4% of cases the patients had no clinical manifestations. At the same time, for the first time in the last seven days, the daily growth rate decreased compared to the previous day. On October 18, the maximum new cases were recorded since the start of the pandemic – 34,325.

The largest number of new coronavirus episodes were recorded in Moscow (5700), St. Petersburg (3220) and the Moscow region (2955).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 23,426 people have fully recovered.

To date, 225,325 patients have died in Russia from complications that developed against the background of COVID-19 and concomitant diseases, including 1,015 people in the last 24 hours. Thus, the daily anti-record for the number of deaths has been updated in the country.

Rospotrebnadzor reported that more than 201.6 million laboratory tests were carried out in the country for the presence of the virus. More than 1.7 million people remain under medical supervision.





According to the “Honest Sign” labeling system, in the period 2020-2021, the antibiotics ceftriaxone and azithromycin, as well as paracetamol, became the most popular medicines among citizens of the Russian Federation, RIA Novosti reports.

“The most popular and best-selling drug during the pandemic in terms of the number of packages sold was Ceftriaxone, the Russians have purchased 32 million packages since August 2020. The antipyretic agent Paracetamol became the second most popular among citizens, it was purchased by 31 million packs, ”the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT, operator of the labeling system) said.

The third place in demand was taken by Azithromycin, 12 million packs were sold. The top 10 also includes Arbidol (11 million packs), Dexamethasone, Amoxiclav, Cefotaxime (all – 5 million each), Amoxicillin and Eliquis (4 million each), Levofloxacin (more than 3 million).

It is noted that almost 90 thousand participants are registered in the drug labeling system, including 438 manufacturers.

Vaccination Incentive Program in Moscow

From October 27 in Moscow, for five weeks, draws will be held for apartments among residents of the capital who have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection from October 18 to November 21. This was reported on the official website of the mayor and government of Moscow.

“The drawings will begin on October 27 and will be held every Wednesday for five weeks live on the Moscow 24 TV channel. Information about the winners will be announced on the air and published on the mos.ru portal. Two apartments will be raffled off every week, ”the message says.

Adult citizens of Russia with a Moscow compulsory medical insurance policy who have received the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine or will be re-vaccinated from October 18 to November 21 can become participants in the incentive program. At the same time, at the vaccination point, it is necessary to give consent to participate in the drawing.

The first drawing of apartments will be held among those vaccinated from 18 to 24 October. The last draw is scheduled for November 24th.

Strengthening restrictions in Russia

It became known yesterday that measures to combat coronavirus infection are being tightened in St. Petersburg.

So, from November 1, access to public places and events in the city will be carried out using a QR code. From November 15, the system will apply to visitors to cultural institutions (theaters, cinemas, museums), swimming pools, fitness centers and registry offices. From December 1, QR codes will need to be presented when visiting cafes and restaurants, shops, with the exception of food and those selling essential goods.

Along with this, control over compliance with coronavirus restrictions will be strengthened in St. Petersburg. We are talking about mask mode in transport and public places, as well as social distance.

“If the increase in the incidence continues, the city government will strengthen restrictive measures,” Governor Alexander Beglov said on the air of Radio Russia.

On October 19, the interregional department of Rospotrebnadzor in Crimea and Sevastopol announced the introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for workers in a number of industries. We are talking about employees in the spheres of education, health care, social protection and trade, as well as workers in the service sector (catering, hotels, hostels, boarding houses), housing and communal services and energy, employees of beauty salons, gyms and other similar institutions. In addition, state and municipal employees must be vaccinated.

According to the decree, company executives must arrange for 80% of employees to be vaccinated with the first component by November 15.