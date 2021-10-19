In Russia, they named the price of Rogozin’s jewelry bust. It will be from the remnants of missiles

The Russian company Caviar told the Hi-Tech.Mail.ru portal that it is ready to make a jewelry usedjust the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin. In a single copy, it would cost 250,000 rubles. In this case, the bust will be made with silver plating and with a gilded detachable part (for example, glasses or a tie).

Serial production of Rogozin’s busts would cost 99,000 – 119,000 rubles. It is specified that the limited edition would have been smelted from the “remnants of missiles.”

Caviar novelties from left to right: Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Jack Ma

Previously, the company released a collection of Visionaries, which included the iPhone 13 Pro and desk busts of Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Jack Ma. The Visionaries name means “visionary,” “imaginative,” Caviar officials said. So, Steve Jobs is depicted with a golden Apple branded apple in his chest in the place where the heart is located.

The cost of the collection starts at 99,000 rubles for a bust of Steve Jobs and goes up to 1,099,000 rubles ($ 1,990 to $ 17,390) for Jack Ma’s phone.

Do you think the jewelry bust of Dmitry Rogozin will be in demand? Write in the comments.

Recall that recently the Soyuz launch vehicle was decorated with Khokhloma painting. In honor of the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod, some elements of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle were covered with decorative paintings.

Take a look at the mesmerizing images of Earth from space:

Read also: