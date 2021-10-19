https://ria.ru/20211019/zeman-1755167303.html
In the Czech Republic, a case was opened due to the hospitalization of Zeman
The Czech security forces admitted that the heads of the presidential administration could manipulate data on the state of health of the head of state, Milos Zeman. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
PRAGUE, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Czech security forces admitted that the heads of the presidential administration could manipulate data on the state of health of the head of state Milos Zeman. On Monday, Senate President Milos Vystrchil acquainted journalists with the documents received at his request from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where Zeman is being treated. They say that now the president is not capable of performing any official duties. In addition, the doctors gave an "extremely uncertain" long-term forecast of the dynamics of his condition and considered that the possibility of returning to work in the foreseeable future was unlikely. He also raised the issue of the responsibility of the chief of staff of the Czech leader Vratislav Minarz, who already had information from Zeman's doctors on October 13, however, instead of informing the public about his condition, he accused several politicians, including the head of the Senate, of "media games and hypocrisy." After the publication of the materials, the constitutional commission began to consider the issue of the procedure for depriving Zeman of powers for health reasons and transferring them to the speaker of the lower house and the prime minister. This will require the consent of a majority of the members of both houses. The next session of the Senate will be held on October 26. The first meeting of the new composition of the lower house of parliament, elected on October 8-9, will take place on November 8.
“Taking into account the new information, which was said at the press conference of the head of the Senate, the police will begin an investigation for possible illegal actions, which can be seen as signs of criminal offenses against the republic,” the police said in a statement.
He also raised the question of the responsibility of the chief of staff of the Czech leader Vratislav Minarz, who already had information from Zeman’s doctors on October 13, but instead of informing the public about his condition, accused several politicians, including the head of the Senate, of “media games and hypocrisy.”
According to Czech TV, Minarj may be accused of sabotage.
After the publication of the materials, the constitutional commission began to consider the issue of the procedure for depriving Zeman of powers for health reasons and transferring them to the speaker of the lower house and the prime minister. This will require the consent of a majority of the members of both chambers.
The next session of the Senate will be held on October 26. The first meeting of the new composition of the lower house of parliament, elected on October 8-9, will take place on November 8.
