In the Czech Republic, a case was opened due to the hospitalization of Zeman

In the Czech Republic, a case was opened due to the hospitalization of Zeman

The Czech security forces admitted that the heads of the presidential administration could manipulate data on the state of health of the head of state, Milos Zeman. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

PRAGUE, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Czech security forces admitted that the heads of the presidential administration could manipulate data on the state of health of the head of state Milos Zeman. criminal offenses against the republic, “the police said. On Monday, Senate President Milos Vystrchil acquainted journalists with the documents received at his request from the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where Zeman is being treated. They say that now the president is not capable of performing any official duties. In addition, the doctors gave an “extremely uncertain” long-term forecast of the dynamics of his condition and considered that the possibility of returning to work in the foreseeable future was unlikely. He also raised the issue of the responsibility of the chief of staff of the Czech leader Vratislav Minarz, who already had information from Zeman’s doctors on October 13 , however, instead of informing the public about his condition, he accused several politicians, including the head of the Senate, of “media games and hypocrisy.” state of health and their transfer to the speaker of the lower house and the prime minister. This will require the consent of a majority of the members of both houses. The next session of the Senate will be held on October 26. The first meeting of the new composition of the lower house of parliament, elected on October 8-9, will take place on November 8.

