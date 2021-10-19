In the Rostov region, coronavirus restrictions have been tightened :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBK



In the Rostov region, coronavirus restrictions have been tightened; certificates of vaccination, past illness or PCR testing will be needed when visiting summer verandas of restaurants, cafes, as well as theaters and cinemas, the measure comes into force on October 20. This was reported on the website of the regional government.

In addition to catering and cinemas, medical documents will also be asked when visiting museums, spas, water parks, swimming pools, circuses and houses of culture. At the same time, the work of children’s playrooms, children’s entertainment centers and children’s playgrounds is completely suspended, regardless of their location, before the work of children’s rooms was stopped only in shopping centers, the regional authorities recalled.

If you leave the Rostov region from October 20 for a period exceeding 72 hours, upon returning you must pass a PCR test and be in self-isolation until a result is obtained. According to the decision of the regional authorities, an exception was made only for those who travel through the region in transit, on a business trip, or “carry out activities related to movement.” This limitation will also not apply to those vaccinated against coronavirus, who have had it or who have a negative PCR test result.

Moscow authorities discussed the introduction of QR codes for theaters, museums and stadiums



Students and employees of colleges and technical schools in the Rostov region will also be required to wear masks or respirators, previously such a requirement was introduced for students at universities. In addition, in Taganrog, Azov, Novocherkassk, Shakhty and 23 other municipalities, planned hospitalization of patients is suspended, if this does not pose a threat to the life and health of the patient.