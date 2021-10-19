https://ria.ru/20211019/ubiystvo-1755181074.html

In the UK told about the girl killed in Vologda

In the UK told about the girl killed in Vologda – Russia news today

In the UK told about the girl killed in Vologda

The girl who was killed in Vologda spent her free time on the street, her relatives did not follow her, said the press service of the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The girl killed in Vologda spent her free time on the street, her relatives did not follow her, the press service of the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia said. The press service also added that the suspect in the crime with the help of sweets lured two children to her apartment, but later one Olga Smirnova, Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child in the Vologda Oblast, reported earlier that the girl’s family was registered as dysfunctional. The day before, the police took the eldest son from the mother, because at the time of their arrival she was drunk. The Ombudsman clarified that the murder suspect suffers from a mental disorder. Some time ago, she was deprived of parental rights for two children. A RIA Novosti source in the power structures clarified that she was registered with the PND. The nine-year-old girl left her home in Vologda on the morning of October 16 and did not return. Her body was found two days later in the apartment of a woman who became a murder suspect. According to the investigation, she met the child on the street, brought her to her place, killed her, after which she left the region – she was found in Karelia and detained. A criminal case was opened against the mother of the deceased under the article about leaving her in danger. In addition, a negligence case was brought against employees of the prevention system, who did not remove the child from the family in a timely manner.

Vologda

