In the United States, a plane with passengers crumbled to pieces on takeoff

In the United States, a plane with passengers crumbled to pieces on takeoff

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Only one person in 21 was injured in a plane crash that crashed and fell to pieces in Texas, local television station Click2Houston reported. McDonnell Douglas DC-9-87 was reportedly unable to climb at the end of the takeoff and landing altitude at an airport in the area. Brookshire, Waller County. The plane, carrying 21 people, drove over the fence into rough terrain and crashed. The photos show that the plane caught fire and crumbled to pieces. However, almost all passengers and crew were safely evacuated and only one casualty was taken to hospital. KTRK reports that the plane was registered in the name of J. Alan Kent, owner of the local construction company Flair Builders. At the time of the crash, he was on board. The McDonnell Douglas DC-9-87 twin-engine jet short-range aircraft has 172 seats.

