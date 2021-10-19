In the USA it will be allowed to revaccinate with a drug different from the first vaccination :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Mark Makela / Getty Images



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to authorize revaccination with a drug other than the first vaccine. This was reported by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

The corresponding decision was made on Friday, October 15, says the source of The New York Times. Then a group of experts presented the results of the study to an expert committee at the FDA.

A mix and match study found that those who received their first Johnson & Johnson vaccine and were boosted with Moderna had their antibody levels rise 76-fold in 15 days. At the same time, the revaccination of Johnson & Johnson made it possible to multiply the number of antibodies only fourfold. Pfizer’s second shot also boosted immunity more effectively than boostering with the first drug.

The authorities plan to adopt the question of revaccination on Thursday, October 21, a source told The New York Times. The interlocutor of The Wall Street Journal confirms that the decision can be made this week.