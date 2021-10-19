Is this repression necessary? Social networks about the prohibition of the “Male State”

The Nizhny Novgorod court recognized the “Male State” as an extremist organization.

It is difficult to say whether MG existed as a real organization, first of all it was just a community of subscribers of blogger Vladislav Pozdnyakov, but Pozdnyakov successfully managed to mobilize it to persecute LGBT people, feminists, racist attacks, network attacks of companies with “incorrect” advertising, etc. Therefore, the trial of the “Men’s State” and its outcome made many happy.

Galina Mikhaleva:

Hooray! The “male state” was recognized as an extremist organization! it was not in vain that I applied to them in the UK and communicated with the police about them. So a drop wears away a stone!

Ksenia Boletskaya:

Finally!

I really hope that Pozdnyakov himself will be jailed.

Alexandra Garmazhapova:

The “male state” is recognized as an extremist organization.

The moment when I completely agree with the court.

PS For those who will defend them: put yourself in the shoes of the widow of a student from Nigeria, Natalia Eluemunor, who, due to the attacks of these losers, kept a jar of her husband’s ashes at home. MG promised to abuse the grave.

Eduard Lukoyanov:

Personally, I am very pleased that the “Men’s State” was recognized as an extremist organization.

I myself am a man of views that are far from conservative and sometimes bordering on banal debauchery, but I respect conservatives who sincerely believe in their ideals, and do not cover up their lumpen-bourgeois shopping complexes of inferiority with them.

We need such repression as much as possible.

Alena Popova:

Interestingly, now Durov has enough reason to close their alternative channels, including Pozdnyakov’s alternative channel?

Renat Davletgildeev:

It’s like being glad that a drug den was burned from an airplane with napalm.

Important question. In connection with the recognition of the “Male State” by extremists, will VkusVill now return advertisements with a same-sex family? And then, it turns out, the network went on about the extremists. Practically colluded with them. Ugly. And is it legal?

What do you say, VkusVill?

But not everyone thinks what happened is such an unequivocal victory of civil society.

Daryana Gryaznova:

This decision will have nothing to do with the protection of the real victims, and the cases will be initiated on the fact that “sticks are needed – they will initiate, if they are not needed, they will not be initiated”. After all, these are not Jehovahs and they are not navalists.

Dmitry Zakharov:

I have always believed that the so-called “Male State” (which today is recognized as extremist) is an obscurantist bunch of idiots. And the fact that this gathering suited, cannot be perceived without disgust.

But Article 282 is much, much more dangerous. And I am not ready to share the joy of using it – even if this time for unpleasant people.

It’s like being glad that a drug den was burned from an airplane with napalm. When celebrating, remember that the plane continues to circle, it has enough napalm in landmines, and you are not at all controlling it.

Mikhail Zelensky:

Such a broad interpretation of extremism has already backfired on opposition politicians

We, of course, understand everything about MG, but this one [ерунда] with a ban and criminals based on the Center’s references, E should not exist. They banned Jehovah’s Witnesses with exactly the same information and imprison dozens of them every year for insane terms.

Olga Beshley:

Such a broad interpretation of extremism has already backfired on opposition politicians. Yes, it’s good that the members of the Male State now have something to fear. But it’s bad that they will be afraid of exactly the same thing that all people who defend freedom and human rights in Russia are afraid of now

Oleg Pshenichny:

The recognition of the “Male State” as an extremist organization indirectly legitimizes the legislation and the procedure itself, equating those who are declared to be extremists deliberately illegal and for political reasons, to these idiots (whose actions, perhaps, are drawn to malicious hooliganism, but I am not a lawyer).

All decisions on extremism, made with the coming of Putin, should in the future be subjected to a legal guillotine (and victims – to rehabilitation), then a revision of the law, and then it should be dealt with anew.

Dmitry Kolezev:

Contradictory feelings about the “Male State”, recognized as extremist. On the one hand – well, yes, from my point of view, a completely disgusting movement. Sexists and chauvinists in one bottle. Perhaps, indeed, extremist. Internally, you even rejoice at the ban. If you really forbid – then this is it.

On the other hand, the concept of “extremism” is completely devalued, and the confidence in the court is extremely low. If the FBK was recognized as an extremist, how can we now believe that the “Male State” are real extremists, really worthy of a ban? Well, yes, we don’t like them. Well, some didn’t like FBK either. Are we sure that the court carefully listened to the arguments of the parties, understood the situation, weighed all the pros and cons, took into account the context, and made a fair decision? And didn’t he just agree with the opinion of the prosecutor’s office, as he always agrees in everything? The answer is obvious.

This, by the way, is the low legitimacy of the authorities. In this case, the judicial one. There is no confidence in the court, and the fact that the decision in this case is pleasant to us, does not change the attitude towards the judiciary. This is not the decision of the court, but of the security officials, who for some reason tolerated the “Male State” for years, and now have ceased to tolerate it. Why it happened, what happened, what has changed is anyone’s guess.

Maria Baronova:

The debate about whether it is worth rejoicing that the “Men’s State” has been recognized as extremist reminds one of the debate about whether people who have not left Russia support the violence in Russian prisons by the very fact of not leaving Russia. And other nonsense.

Do you wash your toilet after you? You support the dictatorship!

In principle, judging by the way I often observe the toilets, which are not only me, many citizens adhere to this very logic, although one cannot fail to notice the serious civilizational progress that has taken place over the past 30 years.

If the existing state does not correspond to our bright ideas about an ideal state, let us immediately sit down on * our feet, we will not do anything and at the same time we will systematically urge “to destroy this prison.” Very productive, cho.

Or, here, ten years ago, the state practiced the following type of punishment in relation to Udaltsov. Once every 20 days, Udaltsov was caught when crossing in the wrong place, or for some similar reason, and put him in a special detention center for 15 days.

The actions of the state were undoubtedly ugly. But you know, this does not mean that you should start throwing yourself under cars in protest.

The debate about whether it is good that legally FBK * and the Male State * are now one and the same look exactly the same.

Yes, this is the erosion of the moral boundaries of society with the help of the Law, when obvious villains who deserve to be prohibited and persecuted and other obvious villains, but who do not deserve to be prohibited and persecuted, end up on the same list and are subject to the same sanctions.

“The male state” received the tinsel only after it began to run into the male business

Although, which are the same. Something I don’t see is that the participants who ran into the most unprotected women in society, for example, sex workers, would be brought up massively criminal cases and deprived of their opportunity to live. This usually only applies to those who run into the most protected men in droves. And in this case, the “Men’s State” received the tinsel only after it began to run into the men’s business.

It’s one thing some prostitutes, lesbians and feminists, and another thing is a status dog-eater and misogin from Tanuki. The shores are not to be confused. Yeah.

But in any case, we must understand that predictable state violence in relation to unpredictable non-state violence is what holds our lives, especially our women’s lives, from total hell and chaos.

If you live in hell, it is still desirable that there be order in it. And so that the grass is trimmed.

Mikhail Pozharsky:

Today the court recognized the “Male State” as an extremist organization. Perhaps at least this will put an end to the silly talk that the Russian government follows a certain “conservative paradigm”, and therefore supports (or at least does not persecute) “ideologically close” – those who destroy the damned LGBT liberals under the banner patriarchy and “traditional values”. Indeed, the Russian government uses LGBT people and “Western leftists” as a bogeyman, and also feeds the ultra-right around the world. But in the same way, “fascism” is used as a bogeyman, feeding the ultra-left around the world.

In reality, the authorities in Russia are simply cynical people. They are not left, and they are not right. They do not believe in either conservatism or progressivism. They believe in offshore accounts, a police baton and a bureaucratic structure. The meaning of maintaining power is not in the implementation of any ideology, but in the very maintenance of power. Therefore, in Russia there are no “titushki” as a mass phenomenon, for any alternative center of power raises concerns and is immediately subjected to cleansing. Only very small and completely prophylactic groups are allowed as provocateurs and titushki – like “Serbs” – and even then, perhaps, just for fun. And so any politicized get-together that is more or less noticeable and claiming autonomy will inevitably get a hat. And it doesn’t matter what exactly she is fighting for: feminism, caliphate, homebuilding or colonies on Mars.