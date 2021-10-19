“It looks like a circle.” Will Smith showed how much he had grown fat during the quarantine, and began to struggle with excess weight

“Back to square one. It looks like a circle. Let’s get started! ” – he wrote.
On May 3, Smith posted a photo of him wearing an unbuttoned sweatshirt.
“I’ll be really witty – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he admitted.
On May 4, Smith unveiled a video in which he posed in swimming trunks, with a bare torso, showing a hanging belly.
“This is the body that carried me through the entire pandemic and the countless days that I grazed in the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight cupcakes … that’s all! ” – wrote the actor.
Context:
Will Smith, 51, has been nominated twice for an Oscar and five times for a Golden Globe. He is a Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist.
He has starred in over 30 films. Among them are The Prince of Beverly Hills, Men in Black, Bad Boys, Removal Rules: The Hitch Method, Seven Lives, Aladdin.
