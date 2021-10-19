Italian Prime Minister discussed with Putin preparations for the G20 summit in Rome :: Politics :: RBC

Mario Draghi

(Photo: Samantha Zucchi Insidefoto / Keystone Press Agency / Global Look Press)



Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin the preparations for the G20 summit in Rome, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, according to the website of the Italian government.

“The focus of the talks was on the recent events of the Afghan crisis, preparations for the upcoming G20 summit and bilateral relations,” the statement says.

Russian Foreign Ministry announced the date of the G20 summit on Afghanistan



The G20 summit in the Italian capital will take place on October 30-31. Participants include Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, UK, Russia, USA, South Africa, Turkey and the EU.

On October 12, Italy, the presidency of the G20, held an emergency summit on the situation in Afghanistan via video link. According to the organizers, they discussed the need to urgently provide humanitarian assistance, the fight against terrorism, freedom of movement within Afghanistan and freedom of travel outside of Afghanistan. They also discussed the possibility of international recognition of the Taliban movement, which seized power in the country on August 15 (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia). “We all pointed out today that, according to our estimates, I have clearly said this and many others, too, – the Taliban government is not inclusive, and therefore the recognition of this movement is not on the agenda,” German Chancellor Angela said after the meeting. Merkel (quoted by Reuters).