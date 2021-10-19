Ivan Urgant ridiculed Angelina Jolie’s lack of intimate life – details :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Ivan Urgant in his show spoke about the consequences of meeting with Brad Pitt.

The other day, Angelina Jolie said that after breaking up with her husband in 2016, she had no sex. According to the actress, she has too long a list of “no” in an intimate sense, and she is not yet ready to trust another man.

Ivan Urgant decided to comment on the situation. He said that he understands Angelina Jolie very much, because he also met with Brad Pitt at one time, however, only for ten minutes. “And since then, too, not a single lover. How they tied it in a knot,” the TV presenter emphasized.

The artist did not forget to mention the program that helps people start a family. Jokingly, Ivan Urgant noted that after Angelina Jolie’s statement in Ostankino, three women laughed, probably hinting at the show “Let’s Get Married.” The TV presenter is sure that they would advise the Hollywood actress not to say “no” until she sees a surprise from the groom.

We will remind, earlier Jolie said that she was in no hurry to start a new relationship, since she has a rather impressive list of requirements for her future husband. The actress plunged into the upbringing of six children. The star noted that she was very lucky with the heirs, the actress considers the family to be her team. Despite the fact that five years have passed since the separation of Jolie and Pitt, the couple is still suing for custody of underage offspring.

