Japan announced the tracking of Russian and Chinese ships

2021-10-19T06: 51

2021-10-19T06: 51

2021-10-19T07: 35

TOKYO, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese government is observing the actions of Russian and Chinese warships participating in joint naval exercises, Deputy Secretary General of the Japanese government Yoshihiko Isozaki said. stated that the passage of ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy took place in accordance with international standards. There have been no violations of the water borders. On Monday, the joint exercises of the Russian Navy and the People’s Republic of China Naval Forces “Maritime Interaction-2021” ended in the Sea of ​​Japan. During the exercise, the sailors of both countries performed more than 20 different combat exercises, worked out joint tactical maneuvering and communication. … In 2020, the exercises were not conducted due to restrictive measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

