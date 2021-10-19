Jay-Z and Will Smith invested in a home-help fundraiser

Landis Technologies, a startup that allows Americans to rent housing until they meet the requirements to buy it, has raised $ 165 million from a group of investors, Bloomberg reported. These include the Roc Nation, founded by rapper Jay-Z, and the Dreamers VC Foundation, co-founded by actor Will Smith.

Landis buys a house and rents it to a client until he can take out a mortgage, the agency explains. A person can buy a home at a predetermined price up to two years after the initial purchase. In addition, Landis provides coaching services to help clients learn to better manage their finances and save money for real estate.

“Financial inclusion is very important to us. The side of Landis that we are very proud of is improving the well-being of low-income Americans, ”co-founder Cyril Berdugo told Bloomberg.

Advertising on Forbes

Star influence: how much Jay-Z and other stars earned from big business deals

A typical Landis client is a person who buys his first home and has a budget of $ 110,000 to $ 400,000, the agency writes. The raised $ 165 million will be enough to purchase about 1,000 homes in this price range, the agency notes. Landis aims to convert about 80% of its clients from tenants to property owners.

In 2019, Jay-Z and Will Smith invested in Hipcamp, a camping reservation service. In an investment round led by Andreessen Horowitz, the company raised $ 25 million.

“I’m Trying to Catch the Recklessness of Youth by the Tail”: Will Smith on the New Gemini Movie and the Best Time of His Life

Jay-Z became the first rapper on the Forbes billionaire list in 2019. His fortune is up 40% this year after the sale of music streaming service Tidal to Square, led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The growth of his fortune was also facilitated by the sale of 50% of the Armand de Brignac champagne brand to Moet Hennessy, the alcoholic division of the LVMH holding headed by Bernard Arnault. As a result of these two transactions, the state Jay-Z’shas grown up to $ 1.4 billion