Jennifer Aniston admitted that she is ready for a new relationship

The actress has been single for three years. After divorcing Justin Theroux, she never met anyone again.

The Friends star spoke frankly with journalist Bruce Bozzi on the air of Sirius radio and admitted that she was finally ready for a new relationship. Jennifer Aniston said “the time has come.” Writes about this Page Six.

“So far no one has caught my attention, but I think the time has come. I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. I didn’t want to do this for a long time. I really liked being single. I have been in a relationship since I was 20. So there was something nice about taking your time, “admitted the 52-year-old actress.

Shot from the series “Morning Show” [+–] Photo: Screenshot

At the same time, Aniston noted that she would not use dating apps like Tinder, or Raya, which is used by celebrities, and where transgender actor Elliot Page recently signed up.

“I am a man of the old school – this is not for me,” said Jennifer, sadly noting that people have stopped meeting in real life and it seems strange to her.

The actress said that she would like to meet with someone not from the movie scene. And appreciates humor and generosity in a potential partner. And it is also important for her that he lead a healthy lifestyle, like the actress herself, who spends a lot of time on training and eats right. And especially Aniston noted that she attaches great importance to the first kiss, because you can understand a lot about a person from it.

“This is very important, as is the ease with which the first conversation takes place. I appreciate confidence, but not cockiness, kindness to people … humor is also very important,” Aniston emphasized.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt while recording a podcast [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Recall that the actress was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. After his scandalous romance with Angelina Jolie, the couple divorced. And only in 2015, Jennifer married Justin Theroux, having met him four years before. The couple divorced in 2018. The actress was credited with having affairs with Vince Vaughn, Bradley Cooper and Gerrard Butler.

Shot from the series “Friends” [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Also, after the reunion of the old team of the series “Friends”, Aniston was suspected of having an affair with David Schwimmer, but the actors denied these rumors.