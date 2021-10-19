Jennifer Aniston in little black dresses: the best ways out of the actress with a photo | Vogue Ukraine

Some things will forever be associated with Jennifer Aniston, such as the “Rachel” haircut, the concept of “relationship break” and black dress in all its forms. The American actress made the little black dress her red carpet uniform back in the 1990s. She preferred tight silhouettes, leather models and did not forget about vintage outfits that emphasized Aniston’s love of fashion. As her popularity grew, Jennifer became increasingly interested in the work of popular designers: by 2000, she began to wear Saint Laurent, Versace and Valentino dresses. These days, the star includes Bottega Veneta and Loewe outfits in her wardrobe, but also does not forget about the outstanding vintage Dior dresses.

1/17Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-star Matthew Perry on the Emmy Awards red carpet, 1995

2/17Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, 1997

3/17Jennifer Aniston, 1998

4/17Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the Academy Awards, 2000

5/17Jennifer Aniston at the People’s Choice Award, 2001

6/17Jennifer Aniston in a vintage Valentino at the Golden Globes, 2004

7/17Jennifer Aniston in Rochas dress, 2006

8/17Jennifer Aniston at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing a Balenciaga dress, 2008

9/17Jennifer Aniston wearing Valentino couture dress at the 2010 Golden Globes

10/17Jennifer Aniston at the Guys’ Choice Awards, 2011

11/17Jennifer Aniston in Valentino leather dress, 2012

12/17Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston wearing Tom Ford dress, 2012

13/17Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in Atelier Versace at the Vanity Fair party, 2017

14/17Jennifer Aniston at Celine Fee, 2019

15/17Jennifer Aniston in Alexander McQueen dress, 2019

16/17Jennifer Aniston wearing vintage James Galanos dress at the world premiere of The Morning Show, 2019

17/17Jennifer Aniston wearing Dior couture dress at the 2020 Golden Globes

Based on materials from vogue.co.uk