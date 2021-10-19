https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210914/dzhennifer-lopes-poyavilas-na-mtv-video-music-awards-v-naryade-ot-gruzinskogo-dizaynera-259573561.html

Jennifer Lopez appeared at MTV Video Music Awards in an outfit from a Georgian designer

Jennifer Lopez appeared at MTV Video Music Awards in an outfit from a Georgian designer

The appearance of a celebrity at the MTV Video Music Awards was so impressive that the press parses the image of J.Lo in detail and does not get tired of admiring 09/14/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-09-14T11: 03 + 0400

2021-09-14T11: 03 + 0400

2021-09-14T14: 40 + 0400

show business – news, scandals, stories

news

in the world

Georgia

fashion

david coma

Georgian designers

Georgian designers conquer the fashion world

Jennifer Lopez

foreign stars

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/0d/259548959_0-0:3050:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_c03011c214d3be9b6f12a718235890ff.jpg

TBILISI, 14 Sep – Sputnik. American singer Jennifer Lopez appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards in an outfit from London-based Georgian-born designer David Koma. from the ship to the ball. However, this time the star did not receive, but presented the “Song of the Year” award to her colleague Olivia Rodrigo for the song Drivers License. On the red carpet and the stage of the Barclays Center, Jay Law appeared in an original ensemble of a black lace-up top and a sequined miniskirt. The most curious thing is that the fans did not find any underwear under the suit. The celebrity showed excellent shape – slender legs and excellent abs. J.Lo also posted a short video shot behind the scenes of the show on her Instagram. Since then, the video has garnered over 2.5 million likes. What is David Koma known for? A young designer from Georgia David Komakhidze created his own brand David Koma in 2009. David Koma was born in Tbilisi in 1981. Since childhood, he dreamed of working in the fashion industry – he painted female images and wanted to go to London to study as a designer. First, Koma entered the St. A. L. Stieglitz. Coma presented his debut collection when he was still very young – at the age of 15. Coma’s childhood dream has come true. He nevertheless went to London, where he graduated from the Central College of Art and Design named after St. Martin. Today, the designer collaborates with the world famous mass market giant Topshop – David Koma for Top shop, and since 2014 has been the creative director of Thierry Mugler. celebrities who appear in Komakhidze clothes – Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Peltrow, Megan Fox, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lawrence, Beyonce. Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/0d/259548959_339 0: 3050:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4e2f1c871bd6c41e01f095887b217f.jpg

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news, in the world, georgia, fashion, david koma, georgian designers, georgian designers conquer the world of fashion, jennifer lopez, foreign stars