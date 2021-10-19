Jennifer Lopez decided on a bold photo

Jennifer Lopez is truly one of the most beautiful women of our time. She is not only effective, but also talented and successful. Every day, the artist drives her many fans crazy and pleases them with new photos.

A bold picture taken in the bathroom has appeared on the web. In the frame, Jennifer Lopez is captured in front of a foggy mirror, wiping it with her hand to see her reflection. She stands naked, covered with a towel. Her hair is pulled back in a bun at the back of her head, her eyes are lined with mascara and shadows, gloss is applied to her lips, and her skin has a beautiful natural sheen.

The American actress and singer said that the key to her beautiful appearance is a healthy lifestyle (sports and proper nutrition), a clear daily routine (getting up, breakfast, meetings, taking care of herself, time with children, dinner and going to bed clearly on schedule) as well as moisturizing and skin care.

“Falling in love with your reflection in the mirror ?!

Fans have reacted violently to the new post, noting that Jennifer Lopez is indeed one of the few who truly loves her reflection. At 52, the performer looks much younger than her age, she is slim and pumped up, and can afford to wear short skirts and dresses, and also does not hesitate to show herself in a swimsuit.