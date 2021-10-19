Jennifer Lopez withdrew from the sale of her penthouse in Manhattan: the star was looking for a buyer for 4 years

It is reported that in 4 years not a single offer has been received for the purchase of the Flatiron stellar penthouse. Details – below.

Interesting 5 main mistakes when buying a home: how to insure yourself against a rash decision

Why Jay Lo was planning a move

For 4 years not a single purchase proposal has been received / Photo Realtor

In old interviews, Lopez has noted that the Manhattan home does not provide sufficient privacy. Therefore, she decided to find a more remote property for privacy. But it looks like the star will have to live in uncomfortable conditions for some more time.

Terrace on the 5th floor / Photo by Realtor The 52-year-old actress and singer put her penthouse up for sale back in October 2017. The declared property price is $ 26.5 million. In 2019, it lowered the cost by $ 2 million, but that was not enough to attract buyers. Features of an elite penthouse

Living room overlooking Madison Square Park / Photo by Realtor

J. Lo acquired the penthouse in 2014 for $ 20.2 million. According to the listing, the 929-square-meter property boasts views from the living room to Madison Square Park.

Open plan / Photo by Realtor

There is also a fully equipped kitchen with a bar counter, a dining area, open shelves and custom cupboards for storing dishes and appliances.

Modern kitchen / Photo by Realtor

Bathroom on the 6th floor / Photo by Realtor