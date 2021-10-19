Jennifer Lopez withdrew from the sale of her penthouse in Manhattan: the star was looking for a buyer for 4 years

It is reported that in 4 years not a single offer has been received for the purchase of the Flatiron stellar penthouse. Details – below.

Why Jay Lo was planning a move

Jenifer Lopez knew about the sale of her penthouse in ManhattanFor 4 years not a single purchase proposal has been received / Photo Realtor

In old interviews, Lopez has noted that the Manhattan home does not provide sufficient privacy. Therefore, she decided to find a more remote property for privacy. But it looks like the star will have to live in uncomfortable conditions for some more time.

Jenifer Lopez knew about the sale of her penthouse in Manhattan Terrace on the 5th floor / Photo by Realtor

The 52-year-old actress and singer put her penthouse up for sale back in October 2017. The declared property price is $ 26.5 million. In 2019, it lowered the cost by $ 2 million, but that was not enough to attract buyers.

Features of an elite penthouse

Jenifer Lopez knew about the sale of her penthouse in Manhattan Living room overlooking Madison Square Park / Photo by Realtor

J. Lo acquired the penthouse in 2014 for $ 20.2 million. According to the listing, the 929-square-meter property boasts views from the living room to Madison Square Park.

Jenifer Lopez knew about the sale of her penthouse in ManhattanOpen plan / Photo by Realtor

There is also a fully equipped kitchen with a bar counter, a dining area, open shelves and custom cupboards for storing dishes and appliances.

Jenifer Lopez knew about the sale of her penthouse in Manhattan Modern kitchen / Photo by Realtor

Jenifer Lopez knew about the sale of her penthouse in Manhattan Bathroom on the 6th floor / Photo by Realtor

