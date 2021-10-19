Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Love Story in Photos | Vogue Ukraine

One of the happiest Hollywood couples, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 19 – officially the couple have been together for 9 years, although they had met for another 5 years before. She is the owner of an ideal appearance and a successful actress, known for the films “The Illusionist”, “Easy Behavior” and “The Sinner”, and he is a talented musician, style icon and idol of millions of girls. The couple went through different stages in life, but despite all the obstacles, they were able to maintain their romantic union and now their strong relationship is a good example for many. Vogue.ua decided to look into the archived joint footage of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and remember how it all began.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The romance between Justin and Jessica began in 2007 after a fateful meeting at the Golden Globe. After 5 years, they played a secret wedding in Italy for their closest friends and relatives. For the wedding look, the bride chose a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress made of silk muslin and organza with numerous frills. Now the couple are raising two sons – Silas and Phineas. A year later, the love and passion between Jessica and Justin can be seen with the naked eye. In all photographs, they are always smiling, joking, tenderly hugging each other and kissing. For more joint shots of a couple in love, see our gallery.

