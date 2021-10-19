Johansson, Robbie, Hanks, Murray and other stars star in the same film

American director Wes Anderson, who donated the films The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and French Gazette, is filming a new film in Spain with an incredible cast. His project involves Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray. And the other day, Scarlett Johansson joined them, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication notes that the director was also the author of the script, but what kind of story it is is kept secret. Plot details were not disclosed. Filming is expected to last until the end of September.

Recall that Wes Anderson has already had to work with a large number of stars at the same time. Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothy Chalamet, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro starred in his film French Messenger, and Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe and Saoirse Ron artists. By the way, due to the pandemic, the release of this picture was postponed for more than a year. In Russia, its premiere is scheduled for October 21, 2021.

