Johnny Depp meets with the President of Serbia in Belgrade / 19 October 2021 | Balkans, News of the day 19.10.21

Famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp arrived in Belgrade, where he met with the President of Serbia Alexander Vucic…

Meeting with the President of Serbia

During his visit, Depp will take part in the presentation of the first animated series, filmed in Serbia, about the adventures of Arctic birds “Puffins”. The project was created jointly by the Italian studio Iervolino and Arhangel Digital Studios, founded by a Serbian artist Milos Bikovich… Depp voiced one of the heroes of the series, who was drawn in the image of the famous actor.

It is assumed that the Hollywood star will be treated to a traditional Serbian dinner with local wine and brandy and will be accommodated in the presidential suite of one of the hotels in Belgrade.

It is noted that Depp arrived without a rider and did not put forward any special requirements during his stay in the Serbian capital.

