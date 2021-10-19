Justin Timberlake’s colleague admires his talent after “cheating” scandal

Justin Timberlake and his co-star in the film “Palmer” Alisha Wenright did not comment on rumors about their romance on the Internet for a long time. Still, the singer decided to dot the i’s and isolate his family from unpleasant discussions.

We will remind, back in November last year, the paparazzi took several joint pictures of the actors in the bar. Young people were sitting on the balcony of the establishment, drinking cocktails and talking. However, in some shots, Justin and Alisha are holding hands or the actress puts her hand on a colleague’s knee.

The source, who was also at the bar, told Us Weekly that it was the most ordinary gathering of actors, at which there could be nothing romantic. The entire cast allegedly loves to spend time in this bar. Another source from the set clarified that Justin and Alisha look like brother and sister, but they definitely never met.

Then her father Jeff Wenright stood up for Alisha. He noted that he would definitely know about his daughter’s personal life, but they did not discuss anything of the kind. He works as a music producer, and therefore is used to the hype around celebrities and does not attach much importance to it. Alisha herself noted that she was very proud of filming with Justin and was looking forward to continuing to work on the film.

Timberlake also decided to personally comment on the incident. He assures that nothing happens between him and his filming partner.

“This is not the example that I want to set for my son. I apologize to the family for putting them in such an awkward situation. I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. It was not at all that, ”the singer and actor assured.

Recall that Justin Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel for many years. In the spring of 2015, they had a son, Silas Randall, and in the summer of last year, the family was replenished again – the boy Phineas was born.

Apparently, the couple is doing well. At the end of January, Jessica Biel congratulated her husband on her birthday, noting that there is no other person in the world who could make her laugh like that. “I respect you baby. And I wish you the most creative and eventful year, ”Beal wrote.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Malashikhina