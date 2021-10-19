Kazakhstani car market has lost Russian-made cars

Kazakhstan dealers are experiencing severe interruptions in the supply of cars from Russia. Soon, Chinese brands will oust Russian manufacturers in Kazakhstan, reports today, October 19, nv.kz with reference to gazeta.ru.

According to experts, while Russian enterprises are trying to satisfy domestic demand, they risk giving a significant share in one of the most promising export destinations in the CIS to China. The auto business and motorists of Kazakhstan are faced with a serious shortage of new cars supplied from Russia. According to dealers, now the number of Russian-made cars is calculated in pieces.

“If you hurry, you will have time to take it, then you will have to buy only on order. In the best case, the cars will arrive closer to the end of January, ”said a representative of one of the Kazakh car dealerships.

We are talking about Renault cars produced in Russia.

A similar picture is observed with Hyundai cars supplied from the plant near St. Petersburg. The Russian representative office of the company indirectly confirmed the decrease in car shipments to Kazakhstan, saying that “they expect a reduction in the supply of cars for export.”

“We do not comment on the plans for relations with commercial partners,” said an official representative of AvtoVAZ in this regard. Sergei Ilyinsky…

The Russian offices of Nissan, UAZ and KamAZ, which also export cars to Kazakhstan, noted that they do not plan to adjust the programs for delivering cars to the CIS markets. In addition, Kazakhstan has completely lost the distribution of Skoda. For the local market, cars of this brand were produced in Ust-Kamenogorsk at the “Asia Auto” plant, which stopped its activity in 2019. Earlier, the production of Lada cars was stopped at the same enterprise.

The drop in the supply of new cars from Russia is primarily associated with the budget segment. This is especially noticeable after stopping the assembly of Lada cars. Sales of AvtoVAZ products since the beginning of the year have decreased by 58% to 5.5 thousand vehicles.

“If earlier Lada occupied about 20% of the market and was the leader, then according to the results of 9 months the first place was taken by Chevrolet with models that are assembled in Uzbekistan,” said the deputy chairman of the board of the KazAvtoProm association. Arthur Miskaryan…

The deliveries of cars under previously signed contracts with Kazakhstani dealers have already ended or will stop shortly. New ones will be concluded taking into account the current realities of a shortage of cars, experts say.

Meanwhile, it is noted that although the market of Kazakhstan is small, it is one of the most promising in the CIS. The decline in supplies may affect the further positioning of car companies.