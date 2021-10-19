Khusnullin announced the cancellation of the economic forum in Yalta

The forum was postponed against the backdrop of a worsening situation with COVID-19 in Russia. For almost a week, more than 30 thousand people infected with coronavirus are detected in the country for almost a week, and the daily mortality rate has broken a record, exceeding 1 thousand people.

In Crimea, 604 new infected people were registered over the past day – this is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, 17 people have died, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters. There are a number of restrictions in the region, including the work of catering establishments at night is prohibited, food courts in the shopping center are closed, the personnel of children’s camps are not allowed to leave the territory of the organization, and hotels are settled only with a certificate of vaccination or a certificate of a negative PCR test.

In connection with the difficult epidemiological situation, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed to declare non-working days from October 30 to November 7. According to her, this measure will prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. YIEF was supposed to take place just these days – from 4 to 6 November, Khusnullin reported.

YIEF has been held annually since 2015. In addition to businessmen from Europe, Latin America and Africa, it was also attended by delegations from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. For example, in 2019, its head Denis Pushilin spoke in Yalta, offering foreigners to cooperate with companies from Donbass.

The last time the forum was held in 2019. Then it was attended by 4.5 thousand people, including more than 800 foreign delegates from 89 countries. As a result of the forum, 102 documents were signed for a total of 215 billion rubles.

In 2020, YIEF was supposed to take place from April 23 to 25, but was also postponed due to the pandemic. After the event was canceled, Aksenov announced that in 2021 the forum will be held at a “high, governmental” level, and its international agenda will be “serious enough.”