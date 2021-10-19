Kommersant learned about 385 accounts of the family of the former FSB supplier :: Society :: RBC

Almost four hundred accounts were found at the family of the FSB supplier, who was engaged in the supply of individual rations. The defense assures that this is partly the money of the Ukrainian brother of the Chekist, and part of it is honestly earned money.

The building of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation

(Photo: Oleg Yakovlev / RBC)



In the family of former FSB officers Mikhail and Tatyana Kulyukin, the Prosecutor General’s Office found 385 accounts in Russian and foreign banks, opened both during service and after they retired, Kommersant writes, citing sources.

The reason for the prosecutor’s check was information from a criminal case on fraud in the purchase of individual food rations (IRP), which were supplied to the security forces through Oboronprodkomplekt LLC. Mikhail Kulyukin was the head of the 3rd department of the 2nd department of the 2nd service of the logistics department of the 7th service. It was he who was responsible in the special service for the procurement of IRP.

In connection with the criminal case on the supply of IRP, the Prosecutor General’s Office began checking Kulyukin. It turned out that he opened 253 accounts in 35 banks from 2009 to 2020. His wife from 2013 to 2020 – 132 accounts in 33 banks. Of these, 203 are currently in force. The amounts for them were different – mainly from 1.3 to 4.7 million rubles. Between 2012 and 2013, he also bought two apartments with a total area of ​​over 100 sq. m each and non-residential premises (garage) with an area of ​​20 sq. m. At the same time, during searches at the family of former FSB officers, they found a collection of two dozen jewelry, including sapphires and diamonds.

According to investigators, the Kulyukins did not report on these funds. The real estate they bought alone is twice the total income of the spouses for eight years of service. All apartments were originally registered with the mother of the Chekist, born in 1935, who lived in Ukraine and had no income, except for a pension, which did not have. After her death, they were passed on as an inheritance by the Kulyukins.

The Kulyukins’ defense has its own version of the origin of the funds. According to them, the accounts opened during the service of the suspects in the FSB are quite consistent with the legal income of the family, and everything else is the funds of the brother of Mikhail Kulyukin, a businessman living in Ukraine. It was the Ukrainian brother of the FSB supplier, they say, who transferred funds to them for placement in Russian banks, and he was the real buyer of apartments. Kulyukin’s brother also filed a lawsuit against the family of the FSB supplier with a demand to return the funds, but he was rejected because he did not provide evidence of investment in Russia.