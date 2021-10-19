Kremlin pleads guilty for failure to vaccinate population against COVID

The state did not make every effort for mass vaccination, according to the Kremlin

The state failed to convince citizens of the need for mass vaccination, so the authorities are responsible for this. The introduction of vaccine premiums and the use of foreign drugs hardly motivates Russians to get vaccinated. This was stated by the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“There is a tradition to blame the state for everything. The state always feels and knows its share of responsibility. Not everything was done in terms of information explaining the lack of alternatives and the importance of vaccination, ”said Dmitry Peskov during a conference call.

When asked about bonuses for the grafted Sands, he replied that this should be resolved with specialists. In some regions, there are lotteries, but it is hardly worth introducing a “total wage”, he said. The Kremlin spokesman does not think the number of people vaccinated will increase if Western vaccines are allowed.

“This is a vaccinophobia that some citizens have, it is absolutely not associated with the brands of vaccinations. Such actions [допуск на рынок западных вакцин] are possible only in a reciprocal format, ”said Peskov.

