Latvia introduces lockdown due to coronavirus – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia today decided to introduce strict restrictions from October 21, aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions, according to the Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins, will last for four weeks (until November 15), according to the news portal Delfi.lv.

In particular, there will be a curfew from 20:00 to 05:00. Distance learning is being introduced in schools (only grades 1-3 will be able to study full-time from November 1). All shops, except for those selling essential goods, will be closed. Also, the work of catering establishments, hairdressing salons, beauty salons and other service enterprises is suspended, and sports, entertainment and cultural events are prohibited. In addition, gatherings are limited and the movement of people from different households in the same car is limited.

It is assumed that from November 15, restrictions will be lifted, but only for those who get vaccinated against coronavirus. At the moment, the Latvian authorities admit, the vaccination campaign in the country has failed.

Earlier on October 18, it became known that scientists at the American University of Johns Hopkins, collecting and analyzing statistics on the spread of coronavirus, said that Latvia ranks first in the world in the number of cases of COVID-19 per one million inhabitants. As of October 17, there are 7679.97 cases of infection per million of the population per week in Latvia (the population of Latvia is 1.8 million). Barbados and Georgia follow.