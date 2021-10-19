https://ria.ru/20211019/krizis-1755270872.html

Latvia urged to wait with blaming Russia for gas crisis in EU

Latvia urged to wait with accusation of Russia in the gas crisis in the EU

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich considers it premature to blame Russia for the gas crisis that has arisen in Europe. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich considers it premature to blame Russia for the gas crisis that has arisen in Europe. “As for the role of Russia in the current situation, this issue is also being analyzed. But there is still no clear evidence that this is provoked by the Russian Federation. At the stage of study, it would be hastily on my part to draw conclusions and make loud statements, “Rinkevich said in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. The maximum of the estimated price – almost $ 1,400 per thousand cubic meters – was reached on October 5, and since October 6, gas prices on the world market began to decline, reaching at the moment of the historical maximum at the level of $ 1,937 per thousand cubic meters. Experts associate the rise in gas prices in Europe. with several factors: low occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities (UGS), limited supply from major suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. At the same time, there were statements in Ukraine that Russia deliberately provoked the gas crisis in Europe, in order, in particular, to speed up the launch of Nord Stream-2.

