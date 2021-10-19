Lavrov announced the desire of the United States to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in Moscow :: Politics :: RBC

In the United States, the special envoy for Afghanistan was changed the day before. Zalmay Khalilzad, who was appointed by ex-President Donald Trump, resigned and was replaced by his deputy. The new special representative expressed a desire to come to Russia

Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: TASS)



US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West expressed his readiness to come to Russia for negotiations on the situation with the Taliban (recognized as terrorist, banned in Russia). This was stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, RBC correspondent reports from a press approach on the sidelines of the Valdai Club meeting in Sochi.

“Mr. West called yesterday our representative, Mr. Kabulov (special representative of the President of Russia for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov. – RBK), expressed regret that this is how it all happened – he was literally appointed on the eve of the Moscow format, and said that he definitely wanted to make contact and come to the Russian Federation. We will be glad to see him, ”Lavrov said.

New Special Representative for Afghanistan appointed in the United States



The previous US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, announced his resignation on October 18. In a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, read by The Washington Post, Khalilzad described the time as a good time to leave as the US enters a new phase in its policy towards Afghanistan. Khalilzad has held his post since September 2018.

A Taliban delegation will take part in consultations on Afghanistan in the Moscow format, which are scheduled for October 20. The Taliban will visit Moscow at the invitation of the Russian leadership. The delegation will be headed by Deputy Chairman of the Interim Government of Afghanistan Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi. This will be the first international meeting with the participation of the Taliban since they came to power in Kabul.