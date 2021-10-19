Leading cosmetologists told what happened to the face of Tom Cruise

According to cosmetologists, the actor overdid it in pursuit of youth, and also gained a few extra pounds.

The changes in the appearance of one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, 59-year-old Tom Cruise, surprised not only his fans, but also aroused the interest of experts who expressed their assumptions in the comments of the Daily Mail.

So, according to the founder of Medispa clinics, Nila Raji, who serves many high-ranking and famous people, Cruz could abuse fillers.

“It seems that Tom was overly addicted to anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers, which actually had an adverse effect on his appearance,” the beautician suggests.

She pointed out that Cruz’s cheeks look tucked up, but plump:

“By pumping so many fillers into this area to restore the elasticity that loses with age, Tom only made his eyes much smaller and his face a bit like a chipmunk’s.”

Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics dermatological clinics, believes that Tom has dealt a “double blow” to his fans: he not only visited a cosmetic clinic, but also gained excess weight.

Tom Cruise at the stadium in San Francisco [+–] Photo: Twitter

“Tom looks a lot different in his recent photos, and I would guess it’s a combination of weight gain and dermal fillers,” he explained.

Describing the area around the actor’s eyes, he drew attention to the fact that the so-called “laugh lines” around his eyes are very small, which indicates the use of fillers.

“Most people prefer to apply about 1 ml of dealisation filler to give them a natural look, but looking at these images, I would say that he went to a lot more, which just doesn’t look very natural,” Perry said.

He also pointed out that, in addition to exaggerating the cheeks, the cheekbone area under Cruise’s eyes down towards the mouth also looks puffier than it should be.

His colleague Dr. Esho added that the changes in the appearance of the star of the film “Mission Impossible” are also the result of natural aging, no matter how the actor tries to preserve the outgoing youth.

“As we age, we lose volume in the middle of the face, and the elasticity of our skin decreases, so it sags and becomes flabby. We also notice an increase in fatty tissue in the lower parts of the face, and you can see this, since Tom has a little more volume around his chin and neck, which may be due to this. Over time, the skin, which was smooth and dense, “floats” and sags. This is completely natural, normal and will happen to most of us with age, “he stated.

Tom Cruise’s new appearance [+–]

The doctor also noted that he apparently had injections on his cheeks to “lift” his face. In order for such an intervention to go well, the procedures must be carried out by highly qualified specialists, otherwise the swelling cannot be avoided, and the face will look like a pillow.

Recall that Tom Cruise appeared with his son Connor at a baseball game in San Francisco. Then the pictures of the actor flew around the media, and on them he looked noticeably plump.