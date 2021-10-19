Lesya Nikityuk lit up an elastic ass in a bikini-strings

Lesya Nikityuk delighted fans with a photo of her vacation. The corresponding post appeared on her official page on the social network.

The Ukrainian TV presenter is one of the most popular celebrities in our country. Nikityuk’s social networks are bursting with subscribers: 3.7 million people regularly view Instagram alone. Followers try to regularly comment on each of her posts.

On October 18, the girl published a photo on the Instagram social network in which she appeared in a dark green swimsuit. A woman stands against the background of a wicker chair and table. A green lawn can be seen in the background.

And so after hard work I went to rest again. Honestly … I post pictures .. I envy myself

– she said.

As you know, the girl’s birthday is on October 19. Quite possibly this is a great experience to unwind in a warm country.

