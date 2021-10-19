Lies and treason: new details of the relationship between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian surfaced

Read the text of the news below, and see the gallery for the brightest outputs of Kim Kardashian:

The high-profile divorce of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 44-year-old Kanye West is attracting more and more attention. Moreover, over time, new details of the family life of celebrities emerge. Recently, there have been reports on the net that Kanye was cheating on Kim, and his new lyrics allegedly confirm this.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Source: legion-media.ru

Rumor has it that West was inspired to create the song Hurricane (“Hurricane”) just by his betrayal of his wife during the period when the couple already had two children. The track is included in Kanye West’s new album Donda, the release of which is accompanied by a massive promotional campaign.

“This song, in a sense, epitomizes everything that he did wrong, and that he takes responsibility for the breakup of their marriage,” – said the insider in an interview with the New York Post.

West’s song says that he is walking “with a new chick” and has not played enough, despite his two children, it is difficult for him to navigate the rapid movement of his life. A News source claims that by mentioning the “new chick,” Kanye is not at all referring to his short romance with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. The insider notes:

If you listen to the lyrics, you will understand that he means his infidelity in his marriage to Kim, even after the birth of two children.

West’s song also states that he will never return to his California home for “sixty million dollars,” and addresses Kanye’s drinking problem. The rapper’s frankness in his lyrics is a little shocking, especially since such details of his personal life have never surfaced, despite the popularity of the couple.

And yet, insiders speculate that cheating and alcohol problems weren’t the only reason for the divorce. In the latest episode of the reality show “The Kardashian Family,” which aired on Binge, Kim frankly admitted that she began to feel lonely in marriage.

“I never thought that I would be so lonely. I was sure that children would be born, my husband would tour, and I could accompany him on trips, and that would suit me, ”Kim says in an episode that aired in June.

“But after I turned 40 this year, I realized that my husband, who lives in another state, did not suit me at all. I thought we were doing well. But in reality everything was sad. And this is not what I want, “admitted Kardashian.

Despite the divorce, the TV personality publicly supports the rapper on the promo tour of his new album Donda.

We will remind, in February it became known that Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage. According to rumors, the couple had problems at the end of 2020. Then the rapper’s mental health problems worsened, and he moved to Wyoming, while Kim stayed with children in California. Insiders claimed that the couple tried to save the relationship, but could not.

Kanye and Kim have been married since 2014. The couple have four children. Their daughter North was born in 2013, and their son Saint was born in 2015. The youngest children – the daughter of Chicago and the son of Psalm – gave birth to a surrogate mother to the couple. Before West, the reality star was married twice: to music producer Damon Thomas and basketball player Chris Humphries.

