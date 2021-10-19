Lithuania offered EU to close the skies for airlines flying to Minsk :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images



The European Union should close the airspace for airlines that continue to operate flights to Belarus, this is necessary to solve the problem of illegal migration. This proposal was put forward by the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Gabrielus Landsbergis at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, reports the Latvian newspaper Delfi.

Landsbergis explained that on the border of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland with Belarus, a crisis continues with the flow of migrants, the organization of which the authorities of these countries suspect Minsk. He said that one of the ways to solve this problem was the requirement to stop flights to Belarus, but some airlines did not abandon their routes to Minsk.

“Therefore, my proposal is: airlines that fly to Minsk cannot fly to the EU. Such a broad sanction, ”the minister summed up.

Iraqi and Jordanian airlines, according to the minister, agreed to stop flights to Belarus, but continue to fly to Minsk. “We are monitoring ticket sales, we see that sales are going on. It is difficult to run after each airline, it takes a lot of time, ”he said, adding that it takes too much money to control the border.