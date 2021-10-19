“Loaf” acquired a regular air conditioner (but not for Russia) – Autoreview

Cabover UAZs have been on the conveyor for over 60 years, but only now the plant has begun to install a regular air conditioner on these machines. The device was developed in cooperation with the Nizhny Novgorod company Elinge, which produces various car air conditioners and refrigeration units. In the case of the “loaf”, the air conditioner is a 5 kW monoblock system, which is installed on the roof and is in no way connected with the standard ventilation and heating system. Separate deflectors for “invigorating coolness” are located on the headliner, and the control panel is installed on the front panel.

Alas, this option is not yet available to Russian buyers of “loaves”. The first batch of UAZ SGR Expedition vehicles (a van with a two-row cab and appropriate equipment) equipped with air conditioning will be exported to Chile. The local distributor has been selling UAZ vehicles since 2018, and the demand is growing: since the beginning of this year, three times more cars have been sold than in the entire 2020, although the plant does not give the number of cars sold. In Chile, the Hunter, Kazak (aka Patriot), Bukhanka and Profi models are officially sold. Prices for cabover cars in this country start at 14.98 million pesos (1.3 million rubles at the current exchange rate) for a flatbed truck, and an expedition van costs from 21.4 million pesos (1.87 million rubles).

By the way, back in 2020, Elinge developed a similar conditioner for Hunter. The unit with the evaporator is installed under the rear seat, from which separate air ducts are laid to the front and rear parts of the passenger compartment. Such air conditioners with a capacity of 4 kW are installed on Hunters for South America, but the “chilled” version has not yet appeared in the Russian price list of UAZ. However, the air conditioner for Hunter can be bought directly from the manufacturer, the price indicated on the website is from 45 thousand rubles. Perhaps later the company will sell kits for “loaves” as well.