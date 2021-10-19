London subsidiary VTB will pay $ 6 million in the case of a scam in Mozambique :: Business :: RBC

Credit Suisse and VTB Capital agreed to pay fines and interest on loans that led to Mozambique’s default

Photo: Oleg Yakovlev / RBC



London bank VTB Capital, a subsidiary of VTB Bank, agreed to settle the claims of the American regulator – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), paying $ 6 million in the case of the placement of bonds in Mozambique. In the same case, Credit Suisse agreed to pay the US and UK authorities almost $ 475 million, including almost $ 100 million to the SEC. The claim settlement notice is posted on the SEC website.

The commission found that Credit Suisse fraudulently misled investors and violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by raising more than $ 1 billion. mediators are involved in the case of the accused; and the bribery of corrupt government officials in Mozambique.

The SEC found that Credit Suisse’s investor proposals covered up underlying corruption and falsely claimed the proceeds would help boost Mozambique’s tuna fishing industry. Credit Suisse did not disclose the full volume and nature of Mozambique’s debt, as well as the risk of default associated with these transactions, the SEC considered.

VTB’s London subsidiary separately agreed to pay more than $ 6 million to settle the SEC’s allegations related to its role in misleading investors in Mozambique’s second bond offering in 2016. The proposal, structured by VTB Capital and Credit Suisse, allowed investors to swap their notes for new sovereign bonds issued directly by the government of Mozambique. But the SEC found that the offering materials distributed and sold by Credit Suisse and VTB Capital did not reveal the true nature of Mozambique’s debt and the high risk of bond default.

Mozambique defaulted after the entire amount of the “secret debt” was disclosed.